Yelm, WA

A Mortgage Rate Party

Nisqually Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s talk about everyone’s favorite subject in the whole wide world: home loan interest rates. Woohoo! I know, I know, it’s about as exciting as getting a root canal, so I’ll be brief. Please bear with me. The all-time historic low for a 30-year fixed...

www.yelmonline.com

FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage rates plunge a quarter point: Time to lock in a rate?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Foreclosure Levels And Mortgage Rates At Pandemic-Era Peaks

The U.S. housing market experienced the beginnings of a mortgage servicing sinkhole last month with 23,204 residential properties with foreclosure filings, a 29% increase from the previous month and a 139% surge from one year ago, according to data released by ATTOM, the parent company of RealtyTrac. What Happened: The...
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Soaring house prices could see thousands eligible for lower mortgage rates

Soaring house prices in the past two years mean thousands of recent homebuyers are unexpectedly eligible for lower mortgage rates, it has been claimed.More than 90,000 homeowners drew down mortgages in the three years from 2018 and 2020 and could now be entitled to switch to better rates for their properties.With house prices increasing by over 10% annually, people who have bought as recently as 2020 have been urged to take advantage of lower loan-to-value rates which could save them more than 20,000 euro (£16,911) over seven years.“Mortgage interest rates start to get a lot more competitive at 80% loan...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Mortgage rates reach highs not seen in more than two years

Last week's strong employment report caused mortgage rates to return to pre-pandemic highs. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average jumped to 3.69% with an average 0.8 points. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.55% a week ago and 2.73% a year ago. The last time the 30-year fixed average was this high was January 2020.
REAL ESTATE
Tampa Bay Times

Mortgage outlook: Rates may creep upward in February

I predict that mortgage rates will edge upward in February as the Federal Reserve moves toward restoring bond markets to normal. The Fed has been intervening in bond markets to push down on interest rates and keep money flowing through the financial system during the pandemic. As that intervention draws to a close, mortgage rates will rise faster than the yields on the 10-year Treasury note, which is the vehicle that the government uses to get a 10-year loan. Usually, 30-year mortgages and 10-year Treasurys rise and fall roughly in tandem. But they got out of sync during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Mortgage rates up, highest since before the pandemic

On Thursday, Freddie Mac, a mortgage loan company, released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey, which found that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.92%, up from 3.69% the week before and the highest since before the pandemic, 3.99% in May 2019. "Mortgage rates jumped again due to...
BUSINESS
Metro International

U.S. mortgage rates jump to two-year high, further squeezing buyers

(Reuters) -U.S. mortgage rates increased to a two-year high last week and could keep rising, a trend which may further squeeze first-time buyers struggling to overcome higher home prices and limited housing supply. Rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.69% for the week ending Feb. 10, up from 3.55%...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

What is a fixed- vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?

The difference between these two primary mortgage types can have a profound effect on the life of your home loan. Fixed-rate mortgages are loans that come with a fixed rate of interest for the life of the loan. For example, if you opt for a fixed-rate mortgage loan with an interest rate of 3.4%, the interest rate will stay at 3.4% until you pay the loan off or sell the home—whether interest rates drop, rise, or stay the same. Adjustable-rate mortgages, on the other hand, are mortgage loans with interest rates that can increase or decrease at certain points in the life of the loan. For example, if you take out an adjustable-rate mortgage loan with a 2.4% interest rate and interest rates increase to 4.4% five years later, your interest rate may increase to 4.4% at that point.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Post

Higher Mortgage Rates Worsen Housing Market Dysfunction

The surge in mortgage rates we’ve seen this year is making an already dysfunctional housing market even more uncertain. Higher lending costs will make housing less affordable, which should cool demand and at least slow price increases. But the more significant impact in a market struggling with historically-low levels of inventory is what it means for supply. Unfortunately, at a time when we could use more of it, we’ll likely get less.
REAL ESTATE

