Animals

The Queen Is Alive and Releasing a Dog Perfume

Gawker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStick girl and computer hacker Queen Elizabeth II is branching out in the twilight of her youth. It appears her last real wish on earth is to develop a musk for dogs, retailing for $13.53 in the gift shop of her Sandringham Estate. According to People, Happy Hounds Dog Cologne...

www.gawker.com

wmagazine.com

Queen Elizabeth II Is Reportedly Launching a Luxury Dog Cologne

Queen Elizabeth II has been keeping busy since returning to the public eye for the first time since October, following doctor’s orders to lay low. Less than two weeks after she resurfaced to celebrate her 70th anniversary on the throne, the 95-year-old monarch is reportedly about to launch a new project that proves she still has the stamina for wholly unnecessary extracurriculars. On Wednesday, the Sun reported that the Queen is getting into the fragrance game by rolling out a perfume. What’s more, it’s not intended for humans: For whatever reason, she has developed a scent for dogs. Keeping up with the times, she’s decided to make it unisex.
ANIMALS
Cosmopolitan

Um, Queen Elizabeth Released a Fragrance for Dogs That Smells Like "Coastal Walks"

Queen Elizabeth is joining the endless list of celebrities who feel the need to create their own perfume. Only, um, her perfume is for dogs. According to The Sun, via People, Her Majesty is releasing The Happy Hounds Dog Cologne (SCREAMING), which apparently smells like "coastal walks." Naturally, it's made for a "freshly washed hound" and was crafted by an artisan perfume-maker in Norfolk, who said “Coastal Walks is a rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot. It’s unisex so can be used on male and female dogs, and it’s really long-lasting. Dog cologne is getting more and more popular, particularly with people who like a bit of luxury in their lives and want to indulge their pets."
ANIMALS
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

