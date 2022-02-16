The Queen Is Alive and Releasing a Dog Perfume

Queen Elizabeth is joining the endless list of celebrities who feel the need to create their own perfume. Only, um, her perfume is for dogs. According to The Sun, via People, Her Majesty is releasing The Happy Hounds Dog Cologne (SCREAMING), which apparently smells like "coastal walks." Naturally, it's made for a "freshly washed hound" and was crafted by an artisan perfume-maker in Norfolk, who said “Coastal Walks is a rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot. It’s unisex so can be used on male and female dogs, and it’s really long-lasting. Dog cologne is getting more and more popular, particularly with people who like a bit of luxury in their lives and want to indulge their pets."

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO