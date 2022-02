My Hero Academia has introduced plenty of professional heroes, giving examples of what the students of UA Academy might one day become if they are able to pass their training with flying colors, and one of the top crime fighters on the ladder is Hawks. Having risen to the role of number two following All Might's retirement, the winged wonder is the Public Safety Commission's ace in the hole and has been given some fresh new Cosplay to boot.

COMICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO