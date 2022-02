Roll up, roll up, let’s find out what people are mad about on the internet today. If you guessed ‘some guy buying a car’, you’d be right. Somehow. Sigh. Well, it’s not exactly just some guy. Hasan Piker, better known as HasanAbi on Twitch, is a streamer who, as well as your usual gaming stuff, has grown a bit of a reputation for being a socialist, and promoting socialist views in his stream chats. So, a few days ago, when he streamed himself driving to a car dealership to pick up a shiny new Porsche, specifically one with a $200,000 price tag, fans were left feeling a bit confused, and quite upset.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO