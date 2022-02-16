ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Cut WR Derrick Willies From Retired List

By Jonathan Comeaux
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Aaron Wilson, the Browns waived WR Derrick Willies from their reserve/retired list on Wednesday. Willies, 27, signed with...

