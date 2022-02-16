ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Sign LS Beau Brinkley & P Ryan Winslow To Futures Deals

By Jonathan Comeaux
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Aaron Wilson, the Bears signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Ryan Winslow to futures deals. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training...

