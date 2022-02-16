ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE legend and UFC flop CM Punk’s net worth revealed after star returned to wrestling on £2.2m-a-year AEW contract

By Kostas Lianos
 5 days ago

AEW superstar CM Punk's return to pro wrestling includes a hefty salary.

According to Fight Fans, Punk's deal with All Elite Wrestling includes a lucrative wage bill of $3million (£2.2m) per year over the next three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROH4z_0eGkjeZY00
CM Punk signed a lucrative deal with AEW following his return to professional wrestling Credit: Twitter @AEWonTNT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxPOz_0eGkjeZY00
CM Punk made his AEW debut in August, seven years after his dismissal from WWE Credit: Twitter @AEWonTNT

But the former UFC fighter reportedly has a net worth of around $15m (£11.1m) in 2022 from other ventures, including endorsements and appearances.

The Best in the World made a spectacular return to professional wrestling in August following his sudden dismissal from WWE in 2014 that led to a seven-year absence.

The six-time world champion signed with Tony Khan's promotion and made his debut on Rampage in his hometown of Chicago.

The Straightedge Superstar's comeback was so emotional that it reduced grown men watching from the stands into tears.

CM Punk said on his first night: "I'm back for you. And I'm not gonna lie, I'm back for me too.

"And I'm back because there's a hell of a lot of young talent that I wish I was surrounded by 10 years ago.

"So in saying that, I sit back and I say, 'Well, hell. They're there now, so why aren't you?' Here I am.

"I'm back because I want to work with that same young talent that had the same passion that I had stamped out.

"I'm back because there's a couple of scores to settle in that locker room."

Since then, Punk has shared the ring with the likes of MJF, Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and more.

#Professional Wrestling#Net Worth#Combat#Ufc#Fight Fans#Mjf
The US Sun

The US Sun

