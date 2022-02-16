Expecting More: One Man's Psoriasis Journey to Clearer Skin

(BPT) - If it were just one year earlier, Paul wouldn’t have had the guts to strike up a conversation with a woman in the lobby of their office building – an interaction that would lead to 19 years of marriage. He would have lacked the confidence because of what he now knows was an undiagnosed case of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis – a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes itchy, red, flaky and sometimes painful patches, known as “plaques,” to appear on the skin.

Paul’s journey with this issue began 30 years ago when the plaques spread to cover most of his body.

“It became so bad I wasn’t going out, and I wasn’t even attempting to date because it was all over my face,” says Paul.

Despite living in a warm climate, Paul wore pants and long-sleeved shirts to avoid uncomfortable questions or stares from strangers. Recognizing his symptoms were having a significant impact on him physically and emotionally, he finally reached out to a dermatologist for help treating his plaque psoriasis.

Paul cycled through many topicals and phototherapy, and started to become more social, even having the confidence to finally ask out his future wife. However, Paul wasn’t completely satisfied with the skin clearance. While his condition had improved, he still had some plaques on his skin.

Unwilling to settle, he sought care from a new dermatologist. Together, they decided to start treatment with SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa), a biologic medicine for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

“Since beginning SKYRIZI, I’ve been pleased with my results,” says Paul. His story of achieving greater skin clearance with SKYRIZI when topicals and phototherapy weren’t enough echoes that of other plaque psoriasis patients. In clinical trials, 3 out of 4 people achieved 90 percent clearer skin at four months, after just two doses. Of those who achieved 90 percent clearer skin, nearly 9 out of 10 people sustained 90 percent clearer skin through one year.

SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious allergic reactions: Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction.

Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction. Infections: SKYRIZI may increase your risk of infections . Before starting treatment, your doctor should check you for infections and tuberculosis. Tell your doctor right away if you have an infection or symptoms of one.

Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI.

Also, tell your doctor if you plan to or recently received a vaccine.

Paul credits his skin clearance to partnering with his dermatologist like a teammate, ensuring he shared his treatment goals and how he felt about his results.

“It’s crucial to be your own advocate when working with your doctor by having clear goals and communicating openly. With appropriate treatment, clearer skin may be possible,” says Paul.

Dermatologist April Armstrong, MD, MPH, states there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to psoriasis management but advises there are ways to help get psoriasis treatment right from the start.

“When creating a treatment plan with patients, we need to consider both disease severity and psoriasis symptoms. Establishing and maintaining an open, honest line of communication is essential because it ensures treatment plans will align with a patient’s changing needs and priorities,” she says.

Dr. Armstrong adds that doctors should consider how quickly and durably a treatment works, in addition to safety, dosing, and administration, to determine what will help meet the patient’s goals and preferences.

Like many people living with psoriasis, Paul prioritizes his time. With SKYRIZI, his dosing schedule is four times a year after two starter doses, which fits his lifestyle.

Paul admits he may never have met the love of his life if he hadn’t decided to advocate for himself and seek help for his psoriasis. He now knows firsthand the importance of finding care from a dermatologist specializing in psoriasis.

“With an understanding of my goals and preferences, and the risks and benefits of different treatment options, my doctor and I determined SKYRIZI was the right choice for me,” Paul states. “However, every patient needs to work with their doctor to find a treatment option that’s right for them.”

Paul’s story shows the value of being your own advocate and admitting when you want more clearance.

“Had it not been for speaking up, I never would have gotten the clearance I wanted.”

USE for SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa)



SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine used to treat adults:

with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy).

with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

Important Safety Information



What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI ® ( risankizumab-rzaa)?

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine that may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious allergic reactions:

Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction: fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure) swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat trouble breathing or throat tightness chest tightness skin rash, hives itching



Infections:

SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including: fever, sweats, or chills cough shortness of breath blood in your mucus (phlegm) muscle aches warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis weight loss diarrhea or stomach pain burning when you urinate or urinating more often than normal



Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions,

including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section “What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?”

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medications that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?

SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See “What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?”

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI include upper respiratory infections, feeling tired, fungal skin infections, headache, and injection site reactions.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about

side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for SKYRIZI.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

Learn more about SKYRIZI at SKYRIZI.com .

Sponsored by AbbVie.



US-SKZD-210585

- trouble breathing or throat tightness