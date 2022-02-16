ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laverne Cox feels excited to turn 50

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaverne Cox is looking forward to turning 50. The 49-year-old...

Essence

Laverne Cox Talks Turning 50 This Year And Why She Hid Her Real Age For So Long

As the life expectancy of Black trans women is alarmingly low due to violence against them, Cox is proud that she will "be openly 50." After years of keeping her actual age to herself, Laverne Cox is proud to say that she will be turning 50 this spring. In a cover story with the beauty publication Byrdie, the actress opened up about when she first started to hide the truth about her age, which was when she was in her late 20s and looking to satisfy the wishes of a younger partner at the time. As the years went by and her stardom grew, she told the magazine she began to feel some shame about keeping her age a secret.
The Independent

Laverne Cox says she’s stopped lying about her age after two decades: ‘No-one really cares’

Laverne Cox has revealed that she’s stopped lying about her age for the first time in two decades.The Orange is the New Black actor appeared on The Ellen Show on Wednesday (16 February) and mentioned that she will be turning 50 on 29 May. She then stated that she has been debating whether or not to throw a party to celebrate, as she’s just getting used to saying her age out loud in public.Cox explained that she’d started being “elusive” about her age 22 years ago when she was rejected for being older than her partner.“I was 28 years...
Laverne Cox
