Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment Communities in $5.8 Billion Deal

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Preferred Apartment Communities Inc said on Wednesday a Blackstone Inc unit would buy it in a $5.8 billion deal, as the world's biggest alternate asset manager ramps up investments in the red-hot U.S. housing sector. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust's (BREIT) all-cash offer of $25...

Blackstone buying multifamily REIT in $5.8B deal

The Blackstone Group again advanced its push into the multifamily market with a sizable acquisition spanning in-demand Sun Belt sectors. Multifamily REIT Preferred Apartment Communities announced Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. The all-cash deal at $25 per share values the acquisition at $5.8 billion.
Three large law firms craft $5.8 bln Blackstone real estate buy

(Reuters) - Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is advising Blackstone Inc’s real estate investing arm on its roughly $5.8 billion acquisition of rental apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities, which has turned to King & Spalding and Vinson & Elkins for guidance on the deal. Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities, which operates...
Ares buys sale leaseback financing company Capital Automotive from Brookfield

Ares Management Corp. said Thursday it paid $3.8 billion to acquire Capital Automotive LLC from one of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s private real estate funds. McLean, Vir.-based Capital Automotive (Cars) specializes in providing sale-leaseback capital to automotive dealers in the U.S. and Canada. The company owns a portfolio more than 250 real estate assets and provides financing to auto dealers for acquiring new locations and upgrading facilities. Joel Holsinger, partner and co-head of alternative credit, said Ares is "excited by growing market demand from sponsors and companies seeking a creative partner to help them unlock the value of their real estate assets." Ares Management shares are up 11% so far in 2022, compared to a 6.1% year-to-date drop by the S&P 500.
Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks.

Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Equity, an innovator in the financial and real estate space, is announcing the launch of their global real estate-backed NFT platform and marketplace on Algorand. Vesta is the world's first peer-to-peer marketplace for real estate-backed NFT assets that allows homeowners to easily leverage and sell a portion of home equity while simultaneously advancing housing affordability, economics, and frictionless investor accessibility to residential real estate.
Madison Dearborn Buys MoneyGram in $1.8 Billion Deal

Madison Dearborn Partners has agreed to acquire MoneyGram in a $1.8 billion deal. The deal will offer shareholders $11 per share and will make MoneyGram a privately-held company. MoneyGram anticipates the acquisition will help it advance digital growth and compete against smaller fintechs. MoneyGram, an 82-year-old fintech, announced today it...
Blackstone, Partners Bet $24 Billion on Hunger for Urgent Delivery

LONDON (Reuters) -Blackstone Inc is leading a 21 billion euro ($23.81 billion) recapitalisation of Mileway, the biggest operator of urban warehouses in Europe, as the private equity giant increases its bet on demand for rapid goods delivery. Rather than list or seek a private sale, the U.S. investor is opting...
Australia’s Crown Resorts backs $6.3 billion Blackstone buyout offer

(Reuters) -Australia’s largest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said on Monday it would back a A$8.87 billion ($6.3 billion) binding takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Inc. Shareholders of Crown, which has faced damaging misconduct inquiries in every state it operates in and has also been hammered...
SB Real Estate Partners Buys Apartments Community in Vancouver, Washington for $75M

VANCOUVER, WASH. — SB Real Estate Partners has acquired Bridge Creek Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community in Vancouver. An undisclosed seller sold the property, which will be rebranded as Portola Bridge Creek, for $75 million. The community is located at 9211 NE 15th Ave. within the Hazel Dell North area of Vancouver, about 14 miles north of Portland, Ore.
Preferred Apartment Communities REIT jumps on report of takeover interest

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) climbed 13% on a report that the REIT is said to be evaluating a full or potential sale after getting takeover interest. APTS, a REIT which owns retail and multifamily properties, is in the early stages of considering its options, according to a Bloomberg report.
Arm going public after $66 billion Nvidia buy deal falls apart

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Softbank will take Arm public to unload it, after Nvidia officially stopped its purchase due to concerns from regulators and Arm's current customer base.
Cushman & Wakefield handle $82.55 million sale of of 300 Riverpark Dr., a 228,921 s/f property to Wheelock Street Capital and Camber Development

North Reading, MA Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) has arranged the sale of 300 Riverpark Dr., a 228,921 s/f R&D and industrial property. The final sale price was $82.55 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Dave Pergola, Brian Doherty and Pete Rogers represented the sellers, Lincoln Property Company, the Ritz Banc Group and Ibdar Capital. Wheelock Street Capital and Camber Development acquired the asset.
The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor – source

(Reuters) -Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. A deal could be unveiled as soon as this week, the person...
