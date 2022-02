Comedian, writer, and actor Dana Gould has parlayed a lifelong obsession with the original Planet of the Apes movie franchise into a cottage industry. For the past ten years, he has performed in full makeup as the ape planet’s Dr. Zaius, Minister of Science and relentless advocate for the destruction of the vile pestilence known as Man. In recent years, his Dr. Zaius has — pardon the expression — evolved into Dr. Z, an old-school journeyman actor and name-dropping raconteur with a ready reference to anyone who was anyone in Hollywood, from jet-skiing with Bob Goulet to appearing in a Pasadena Playhouse Production of With Six You Get Eggroll with a young Lindsay Wagner.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO