ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

I felt sick after finding a chicken FOOT in my takeaway, I’ve been put off poultry for life

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A TAKEAWAY customer found a chicken’s FOOT in his food.

The man said he felt physically sick and has been put off poultry altogether after finding the battered foot fresh from the fryer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7kHX_0eGkZX3P00
A customer says he found a chicken foot in his takeaway Credit: Daily Post Wales
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIrpS_0eGkZX3P00
He claimed staff at East Eat laughed when he called them up Credit: Daily Post Wales

And he claimed staff at East Eat in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, laughed and hung up when he complained about his box of shredded salt and pepper chicken.

He told North Wales Live: "I didn't process it at first. I pulled out the first piece of chicken and took a bit.

"I looked into the meal and noticed the oddly shaped piece, which made me spit out what I had in my mouth in disbelief.

"Seeing what I was holding in my hand really put me off the rest of my meal. I felt physically sick."

He said he googled chicken body parts to tell himself what it was and wasn't, adding he could not finish his meal once he knew.

A food hygiene rating for the takeaway is thought to have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Chicken feet are often discared as waste in the UK but are common cuisine in countries including Mexico, South Africa and Asia.

They are also praised for their health benefits such as a high collagen content.

The takeaway was contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’m putting my foot down – only barbarians wear shoes inside

There are three things that make me unreasonably irritated while watching TV. The first is when the person on screen hangs up the phone without any acknowledgment that the conversation is over. Nobody does that in real life. It’s sociopathic! The second is when people put their suitcase on their bed to pack or unpack (this is extremely common on reality TV). “Do you know where that suitcase has been?” I yell at the telly whenever my eyeballs are confronted with such smut. “There’s a 99.99% chance you now have faecal matter and rat urine on your sheets, you filthy animal!”
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene#Salt And Pepper#Chicken Feet#The Takeaway#Food Drink
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

Who is Byron Allen’s wife Jennifer Lucas?

His wife is also a successful businesswoman who has also managed to earn her own reputation. Jennifer Lucas is a TV show producer, writer, and actress by profession. Some of her notable works include 47 Meters Down, Replicas, and Boss Level. As of February 2022, she has an estimated net worth of about $5million.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?

SONGWRITER and guitarist, Scotty Wray, was known for his work alongside country star, Miranda Lambert. Wray passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, Lambert announced. Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?. Country music's familiar face, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, after...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Waterloo Journal

Mom thought her daughter with autism was in deep thought, turns out she was having seizures

A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
HEALTH
The US Sun

Who is Collin Raye and how old is he?

SINGER Collin Raye is well-known for his country music throughout the years. His brother, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Collin Raye, 61, born Floyd Elliot Wray from De Queen, Arkansas, is a country music singer known for his album, All I Can Be. Raye was once...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
328K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy