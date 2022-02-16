ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Nixon Shares the One Thing She Would Have Done Differently With 'And Just Like That'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Nixon is not backing down when it comes to her support of the Sex and the City HBO Max reboot And Just Like That. The first season of the series has now aired in its entirety, with Nixon's character, Miranda Hobbes, receiving the majority of the online criticism for her...

CinemaBlend

The Gilded Age Renewed By HBO For Season 2 And Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, And More Had Perfectly Poised Responses

For the past couple of weeks, Julian Fellowes’ The Gilded Age has seemed to take its place among the best shows on HBO Max. With a debut weighing in as the best Monday night premiere since Chernobyl, good news seems to be cropping up quite often for this upstart drama. And it’s about to get better, as a Season 2 renewal has been announced, prompting perfectly poised responses from Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and others from the cast.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Gilded Age': Christine Baranski & Cynthia Nixon on Their Characters' Relationship and Feeling Like an Old Married Couple

Co-written by show creator Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) and Sonja Warfield, the HBO drama series The Gilded Age is set in the lavishly extravagant world of late 19th century New York and finds the orphaned Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving into the home of her aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Once there, the young woman quickly learns the importance of whether you come from old money or new and that there are certain expectations for her that she might not be fully willing to follow, as she finds her place in society.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Cynthia Nixon calls And Just Like That fan complaints over Miranda "a bizarre reaction"

Nixon was asked by Vogue about fans who have felt that Miranda isn’t as level-headed as they would expect her to be on the HBO Max Sex and the City sequel series. “I think that’s a bizarre reaction,” Nixon said. “First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward. She doesn’t know where she’s going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that’s always been true of Miranda, right? Miranda’s very smart, and she’s very tenacious, but the idea that she’s levelheaded — she’s never been levelheaded! She’s a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She’s always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down.” ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker says John Corbett privately apologized for saying, as a joke, he was going to be on And Just Like That.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Naomi Campbell Says Having Her Daughter Is the "Best Thing She's Ever Done"

Naomi Campbell is ready to share more about her life as a mom. The supermodel surprised fans when she announced that she welcomed a baby daughter in May 2021. Now, in a new interview with British Vogue, Campbell has revealed new details about raising her newborn, from her daughter's growing personality to how she kept her impending motherhood a secret. (Her baby also makes a sweet appearance on the magazine's March 2022 cover.)
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans are all asking the same question about Kendall Jenner’s overlined lips

We’ve seen it before and now, we’re seeing it again: Kendall Jenner has once more overlined her lips – and we can’t get enough of it. Early last year the model divided the internet with her super defined lips, which was achieved by overdrawing with a lip pencil. Of course, her followers had a lot to say on the matter, but that didn't put Kenny off from doing it again.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Shares Flirty Pics With Judd Apatow's Daughter Iris -- and Their Moms React

Teenage love has been tested between Kate Hudson's son and Judd Apatow's daughter -- and it's mother approved!. Hudson and Apatow's wife, actress Leslie Mann, are giddy after Hudson's son, Ryder, and Apatow and Mann's daughter, Iris, made their budding relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. Ryder, 18, took to the social media platform and shared a pic of him and Iris, 19. They appear to be hanging out at a restaurant, where Ryder's planting a kiss on Iris' cheek. He captioned it with a single red heart emoji.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES

