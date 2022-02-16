ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watch now: Berube, Tarasenko and Thomas on the game versus Ottawa

Anniston Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube discusses what he...

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anniston Star

Gordo on the NHL: Flyers, Blackhawks draw interest as trade market heats up

With Tyler Toffoli off the NHL trade market, all eyes on are Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux. He carries an $8.25 million cap hit, but he is headed toward unrestricted free agency. He scheduled a confab with mistake-prone Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher to discuss his future. The Flyers hope...
NHL
Anniston Star

Game Day: Blues will be minus injured Tarasenko against Leafs

TORONTO _ If the Blues are going to take down the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, they must do it without Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, and after the workout coach Craig Berube said Tarasenko was injured and would not play against the Leafs.
NHL
Anniston Star

Game Day: Blues don't want to be No. 9 for Montreal

MONTREAL – Here we are, heading into the back end of February, and the woebegone Montreal Canadiens have only eight wins in 48 games. Eight measly wins. Hard to believe, isn’t it?. Well, the Blues don’t want to make it nine Montreal wins after Thursday’s contest against the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Craig Berube
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
Anniston Star

As lockout lingers, MLB postpones start of spring training, Cardinals' first week of Grapefruit games

What was obvious and inevitable now is official. As it preps for a week of meetings next week with the players' association in an 11th-hour attempt to avoid a loss of regular-season games, Major League Baseball announced the postponement of spring training Friday. There will be no workouts and no exhibition games until at least March 5, a statement read from MLB.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anniston Star

Jamestown hangs eight on Demons, earns trip to state tournament

Penalties have been the Achilles heel of Bismarck all season long. Friday evening, it cost them a shot at the West Region championship. Jamestown used three Bismarck penalties in the first two periods, including a first-period major penalty against Dawson Lentz, to score five times with the extra man in an 8-1 win over Bismarck.
HOCKEY
Anniston Star

A change of approach for DeWitt? Gordo says don't hold your breath

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch sports fans. Q: The latest rankings from Baseball America don’t bode well for the Cardinals. After Gorman and Walker, the pipeline is thin and literally nothing in pitching depth. Any chance Bill DeWitt Jr given his age and vast resources would adopt a more aggressive short term approach to win now?
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
Anniston Star

Tipsheet: Analysts praise power potential of Gorman, Walker for Cardinals

The Cardinals set out to add more offensive power to their organization and they succeeded with key selections at the top of their drafts. They continued their search for pitching after parting with several key prospects in trades in recent years. Their farm system stacks up as middling overall, due...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy