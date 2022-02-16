Watch now: Berube, Tarasenko and Thomas on the game versus Ottawa

With Tyler Toffoli off the NHL trade market, all eyes on are Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux. He carries an $8.25 million cap hit, but he is headed toward unrestricted free agency. He scheduled a confab with mistake-prone Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher to discuss his future. The Flyers hope...
If Quad City Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny had wished for a great first period from his club for his birthday on Friday, that wish was granted. His wish for a victory turned out to be a little more tenuous. The Storm made the most of their chances in the opening...
TORONTO _ If the Blues are going to take down the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, they must do it without Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, and after the workout coach Craig Berube said Tarasenko was injured and would not play against the Leafs.
MONTREAL – Here we are, heading into the back end of February, and the woebegone Montreal Canadiens have only eight wins in 48 games. Eight measly wins. Hard to believe, isn’t it?. Well, the Blues don’t want to make it nine Montreal wins after Thursday’s contest against the...
Friday: Des Moines 4, Lincoln 3, SO. What went wrong: The Buccaneers scored three straight goals to get back into the game, and then shut out the Stars in a shootout in Des Moines, Iowa. Bucs goaltender Remington Keopple stopped all three Lincoln shot attempts in the shootout. Lincoln had...
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
VERONA — The home locker room at Verona Ice Arena was a fun place to be Thursday night. It showed on the ice, as the third-seeded Wildcats came out flying for every period en route to a 5-0 win over No. 6 Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 boys hockey regional final.
What was obvious and inevitable now is official. As it preps for a week of meetings next week with the players' association in an 11th-hour attempt to avoid a loss of regular-season games, Major League Baseball announced the postponement of spring training Friday. There will be no workouts and no exhibition games until at least March 5, a statement read from MLB.
Penalties have been the Achilles heel of Bismarck all season long. Friday evening, it cost them a shot at the West Region championship. Jamestown used three Bismarck penalties in the first two periods, including a first-period major penalty against Dawson Lentz, to score five times with the extra man in an 8-1 win over Bismarck.
Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch sports fans. Q: The latest rankings from Baseball America don’t bode well for the Cardinals. After Gorman and Walker, the pipeline is thin and literally nothing in pitching depth. Any chance Bill DeWitt Jr given his age and vast resources would adopt a more aggressive short term approach to win now?
The Cardinals set out to add more offensive power to their organization and they succeeded with key selections at the top of their drafts. They continued their search for pitching after parting with several key prospects in trades in recent years. Their farm system stacks up as middling overall, due...
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie guard Joshua Primo has a long way to go in his NBA career and will face pitfalls along the way. There will be some tough lessons ahead for him and some mistakes on the court. However, the good news is that the 19-year-old has...
Comments / 0