The final competition in alpine skiing has been rescheduled and is now set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 19. The final event will be the mixed team parallel slalom competition. This competition is the only team event, which means it is the only event that is non-individual, and it is a medal event. This event is also the only ski racing event in the Winter Olympics to include both genders.

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO