JEFFERSON CITY — Bitter disagreements have plagued the state Senate this session, but there has been one exception: the women senators. A record number of women serve in the Senate: 11. Last spring, the women — six Republicans and five Democrats — sat down together for a dinner. Each senator told the story of her path to the Senate. This sparked the idea to create a book with each of their stories to inspire young people to run for public office.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO