BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love than giving a furry friend a second chance? The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, is getting a head start on the celebrations with its “Home Is Where The Heart Is” event. This weekend, the center is waiving all adoption fees on dozens of cats and dogs looking for their forever homes. The adoption center will be open this weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO