Weld County authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man who tried to run over a deputy sheriff and dragged the deputy for several feet on Wednesday. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the incident started with a traffic stop at 1:3o p.m. in Del Camino, as deputies were attempting to contact a man driving a red Nissan with stolen plates at a McDonald's.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO