Chinese IT Companies, Banks Expand Range of Offline Digital Yuan Solutions

FinTech Banked raised $20 million in a funding round led by Bank of America (BoA) to bring more customers the Pay by Bank solution offered by the London startup. With Pay by Bank, online shoppers in the U.K. can make card-free purchases and have the money taken directly out of their bank accounts at checkout. The payment option is streamlined and more secure, since it eliminates much of the data merchants have to store about its customers. Because the funds are deducted from a person’s bank account, cards are bypassed, and with it, the processing fees that come with Visa and Mastercard.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO