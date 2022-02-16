Publix says fully vaccinated workers don't have to wear masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starting this week, Publix supermarket employees are no longer required to wear masks, the company announced on their website. The supermarket said, “As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022.” “Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.” The store will continue following CDC guidelines. Here is what is posted on their site about company policy concerning COVID-19: “We are continually monitoring developments and updated guidance from the CDC and other health officials. Additionally, we are taking actions across our operations to help safeguard our customers, associates and communities.” Publix has 832 stores in the state of Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO