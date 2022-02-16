ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Call: Crocs Expects $40M Hit From Supply Chain Disruption In First Quarter

By Thomas J. Ryan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrocs, Inc. delivered stellar results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31 but warned that $40 million of orders would shift from the first into the second quarter of the current year due to pandemic-related transit delays. As a result, Crocs expects revenues in the first quarter...

