ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This Week in Pizza 2-16-22

pmq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THIS WEEK IN PIZZA! — :: The latest in pizza industry news &...

www.pmq.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
pilot.com

Sandhills Best Bets: Week of Feb. 16-22

The English-Speaking Union welcome historian Elliott Shore, co-author of Dining Out: A Global History of Restaurants, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m., at Pinehurst Country Club. For tickets and membership information, visit www.esuus.org/sandhills. Great Futures Celebration. The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is hosting its Great Futures...
PINEHURST, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hernandez
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
Fox47News

Advance Medical Massage, LLC - 2/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Shaft-Hanton, Owner and Medical Massage Therapist at Advance Medical Massage, LLC talks about the overall benefits of why massage is not just for luxury but an overall benefit to your health. For more information please visit AdvanceMedicalMassage.net or call (517) 575-6362. Want to check out...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy