Vaccinations against COVID-19 allow semblance of normality despite Omicron variant

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) possesses ~32 mutations in its spike protein, and at least 15 amino acid changes in the receptor-binding domain (RBD)1. The Omicron variant is worsening the COVID-19 pandemic largely due to the significant escape from the neutralization antibodies2. To combat the Omicron variant, one of the most effective methods is vaccination, including boosters. In China and some other countries, the dominant form of vaccine is derived from inactivated virus3. Further, in China, the vaccination campaign was carried out sequentially, starting from at-risk groups and big cities, and then on to the general public and smaller cities. Thus, across the country, there are many people at each of the different vaccination stages, namely unvaccinated, the 1st dose, the 2nd dose, and the 3rd (booster) dose. It is of great interest to know what level of protection that the inactivated virus vaccine can provide against the Omicron variant at each of these vaccination stages for rational optimization of vaccination strategies.

