ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Vaccinations against COVID-19 allow semblance of normality despite Omicron variant

By Crystal Wang
flathatnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Wang ’25 is planning to major in English and History. Crystal is involved in two on-campus publications, The Flat Hat and The DoG Street Journal, as well as WM Archery and the Griffin Fech​tcschule. Email Crystal at cwang28@wm.edu. The views expressed within are the author’s...

flathatnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom could be a sign your kid has the omicron variant

The omicron variant is still spreading throughout the United States, infecting children and adults alike. Recently, an expert highlighted one symptom that could signal an omicron variant infection in children. The symptom: Dr. Andrew Pavia, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah, told The Sun that...
KIDS
KTRE

Dr. Ed discusses surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today, KLTVs Medteam Doctor and Infectious Disease Specialist Doctor Ed Dominguez joined us on East Texas Now answering more of your questions about COVID-19. Dominguez gave some good news on the current state of COVID-19 in the nation and what the future may look like. Doctor...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#College#Normality#Wm Archery#The College Of William
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Experts warn ‘not to get too cocky’ as US contemplates life after Covid

As some US companies begin asking people to return to the office and governors lift mask mandates, talk has emerged of life after the Covid-19 pandemic in America. But infectious disease experts aren’t quite ready to declare that it’s safe for individuals, rather than governments and health officials, to determine whether precautions such as masking indoors are necessary.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDVM 25

95% of Maryland adults vaccinated against COVID-19

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Marylanders are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, In fact, they are doing so well, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 95 percent of Maryland adults are vaccinated against COVID-19.  Governor Larry Hogan said not only are vaccinations up locally, but Maryland also has one of […]
MARYLAND STATE
World Economic Forum

COVID-19: How vaccines lower the risk of new variants emerging

New strains of coronavirus continue to emerge despite the global rollout of vaccinations. Measuring the true effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines is difficult, as the processes to obtain accurate results is complex. A UK study found there was increased likelihood of catching the virus if the individual was unvaccinated. The rise...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Weather Channel

Airborne COVID-19 Particles Remain Infectious for a Longer Time and at Greater Distances than Previously Thought

Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
SCIENCE
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
The Independent

Anti-trans Kristi Noem challenged on why 90% of LGBT+ teens in South Dakota suffer anxiety or depression

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has come under fire after she was left clueless about a question on why nearly 90 per cent of the state’s LGBTQ+ community had a high depression rate.Ms Noem, who signed an exclusionary bill that bars transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams, was left stumped when she was confronted by a reporter with a statistic about the high rate of mental health issues suffered by the LGBT+ community in South Dakota.“I don’t know,” Ms Noem said. “That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.”Following her response, the White House...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Landscape of the RBD-specific IgG, IgM, and IgA responses triggered by the inactivated virus vaccine against the Omicron variant

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) possesses ~32 mutations in its spike protein, and at least 15 amino acid changes in the receptor-binding domain (RBD)1. The Omicron variant is worsening the COVID-19 pandemic largely due to the significant escape from the neutralization antibodies2. To combat the Omicron variant, one of the most effective methods is vaccination, including boosters. In China and some other countries, the dominant form of vaccine is derived from inactivated virus3. Further, in China, the vaccination campaign was carried out sequentially, starting from at-risk groups and big cities, and then on to the general public and smaller cities. Thus, across the country, there are many people at each of the different vaccination stages, namely unvaccinated, the 1st dose, the 2nd dose, and the 3rd (booster) dose. It is of great interest to know what level of protection that the inactivated virus vaccine can provide against the Omicron variant at each of these vaccination stages for rational optimization of vaccination strategies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy