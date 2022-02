Hi, if you haven’t been introduced to eyebrow tinting kits yet, hold on for a sec so I can change your life. Picture this: You’re about to do your makeup, which usually requires ten minutes of eyebrow pencils, brow gels, and positive thoughts. But instead of putting in all that effort to get Cara Delevingne-level brows, your eyebrows are already done before you even start. Welcome to the magic of eyebrow tinting, where a few minutes with an at-home tinting kit and some detailed instructions will give you semi-permanently dyed brows that can last anywhere from one day to three weeks. Yup, you'll literally be able to say you woke up like this. Let's get into what you need to know.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO