Another look: 2022 Genesis Invitational odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

The PGA tour returns to Pacific Palisades, Calif., and historic Riviera Country Club this weekend and much like the celebs who gathered at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl, the tournament will see a star-studded field of players from across the globe. Below, we look at the 2022 Genesis Invitational odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

Speaking of Super Bowl LVI, for those who stayed to watch the final 90 minutes of the WM Phoenix Open, they saw tournament leader Patrick Cantlay misfire on several chances down the stretch to win. Cantlay left putts just short down the stretch before brushing it just past the hole on 18. Each would have resulted in a birdie and would have earned him a victory over Scottie Scheffler, who would eventually beat Cantlay on the third playoff hole.

2022 Genesis Invitational picks

Patrick Cantlay (+1200)

As good a pick as Cantlay was to win last week, the same holds true again at Riviera, figuring the multiple time winner has a lot of emotion heading into this week’s tournament. Las Vegas feels the same way as he enters this weekend with the second lowest odds to win at +1200. Only John Rahm is lower at +900.

Brooks Koepka (+4000)

Koepka, at +4000, makes a strong pick to win this weekend and should be a target for anyone looking to strike it big this weekend. Koepka started out strong last weekend with back-to-back rounds of 66, but faded a bit on Sunday to finish tied for 3rd place with Sahith Theegala. Although he tied for 38th in last year’s Genesis Invitational, off the tee Koepka hit his driver 23 yards further than the average for the rest of the field.

2022 Genesis Invitational picks – Contenders

Max Homa (+5000)

Recent history at the Genesis will tell us that 2021 winner Max Homa (+5000) remains a long shot to win. He has a better chance with still favorable odds of finishing in the top 10 (+425) or top 20 (+190). Homa won a playoff last year, beating fan favorite Tony Finau, who will also be back in the field this week after missing the cut last week.

Tony Finau (+5000)

Finau is another one of the players to look at when putting money down on this week’s tournament based on his performance last year. Like Homa, he is also at +5000 to win, +425 for a top 10 and +185 for top 20.

2022 Genesis Invitational picks – Long shots

Long shots worth a look include Taylor Gooch (+5000), Cameron Smith (+2000), and even Rickie Fowler (+20000).

All three also have odds tasty enough to toss a few shekels down on finishing T10. A not-so-longshot to look at is Xander Schauffele (+2000). A strong Sunday saw him tied for 3rd last weekend.

2022 Genesis Invitational – Dude, where’s my par?

The 2022 Genesis field boasts four former winners, including Bubba Watson, who finished tied for 14th in his first PGA event of the season at the WM Phoenix Open. Watson enters at +4000 to win for a fourth time this weekend.

While picking a winner on the PGA tour is one of the toughest bets to make, a top-5 or top-10 finisher will give you great odds, too. In that realm, Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rahm are three players who tend to step up big tournaments like this one.

