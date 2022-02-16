ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

First year in Nationals

By Submitted to The Union
Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil....

www.theunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Decision

It looks like the Saudi “Super League” is going to have a tough time getting top players to play on its new tour. After weeks of speculation that he could be leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Super League, Bryson DeChambeau has made his decision. DeChambeau,...
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...

Comments / 0

Community Policy