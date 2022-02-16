The last frontier: Rating unlisted funds will meet the increasing need of investors for market transparency

DivestUVA is a student group aiming to pressure the University to stop funding fossil fuels. The group’s most recent statement demands a comprehensive report of University of Virginia Investment Management Company — the financial board that leverages the University 14.5 billion dollar endowment — fossil fuel investments and immediate divestment from companies whose primary profit comes from fossil fuels extraction. As of Jan. 5, this petition has over 1,200 signatures. Unfortunately, DivestUVA’s petition has not spurred UVIMCO to take up any actionable plans of divestment. Despite UVIMCO’s inaction, I too believe there should be transparency in fossil fuel investments — still, divestment should be a process of case-by-case analysis.
