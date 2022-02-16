ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The last frontier: Rating unlisted funds will meet the increasing need of investors for market transparency

By Steven Devaney, Jane Fear, Maurizio Grilli
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlisted real estate funds arguably offer a closer experience to investing in the private real estate market directly than listed vehicles such as REITs. The units or stakes in unlisted funds are generally...

Lancaster Online

Historic shortage of homes for sale, increasing interest rates could mean some buyers will be priced out of the market

Magdalena Horta describes her experience purchasing her first home as “very stressful.”. Horta, 43, and her husband, Luis Rodriguez, 42, began house hunting in March 2021. “Every time we went to see a house that we liked, we would bid and then wait for days before we would get an answer, which was usually a ‘no’ because people would come with cash on hand to make a bigger offer,” Horta said. “It was frustrating.”
LANCASTER, PA
pymnts

Biden Administration Looks for Private Equity, Hedge Fund Transparency

The Biden administration is looking more into private equity and alternative investments like hedge funds, CNBC reported Wednesday (Feb. 16). This comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Department of Labor have taken steps to bolster transparency for investors. They’ve also been looking more into ways to cut down on the pool of retirement savers who can buy private equity.
U.S. POLITICS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gary Gensler’s campaign for market transparency is getting more transparent

Don’t look now, but U.S. Securities and Exchange chief, Gary Gensler, is quietly building a very big flashlight. For more than a year, the drumbeat of retail investors calling on U.S. regulators to “do something” about the dark corners of the stock market has grown louder and louder with many alleging that the head man at the SEC was failing to do his job by not going directly after hedge funds and market makers that they believed were artificially depressing the price of meme stocks like GameStop.
MARKETS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Individual investors weigh rate-hike risks

Feb 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS WEIGH RATE-HIKE RISKS (1315 EST/1815 GMT) As part of the most recent American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey. ,...
STOCKS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Beyond bitcoin, some daring investors eye the next frontier in cryptocurrency

As bitcoin drifts towards mainstream maturity in 2022, daring crypto investors are eyeing new sources of explosive action: "altcoins" that power online games and worlds. But, be warned, the foothills of the unformed metaverse are no place for the faint-hearted. Bitcoin, which like the rest of the market had been...
MARKETS
UV Cavalier Daily

DAWSON: UVIMCO needs transparency first, not immediate divestment

DivestUVA is a student group aiming to pressure the University to stop funding fossil fuels. The group’s most recent statement demands a comprehensive report of University of Virginia Investment Management Company — the financial board that leverages the University 14.5 billion dollar endowment — fossil fuel investments and immediate divestment from companies whose primary profit comes from fossil fuels extraction. As of Jan. 5, this petition has over 1,200 signatures. Unfortunately, DivestUVA’s petition has not spurred UVIMCO to take up any actionable plans of divestment. Despite UVIMCO’s inaction, I too believe there should be transparency in fossil fuel investments — still, divestment should be a process of case-by-case analysis.
COLLEGES
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
DELCO.Today

Aqua Pennsylvania: Chester Water Authority Increases Customer Rates with Complete Lack of Transparency

Chester Water Authority (CWA) customers, did you know your water bills are going up? Do you expect better service or improved water quality with those increased rates?. On January 20, 2022, Chester Water Authority quietly approved a customer rate increase during its board meeting with a total lack of transparency. Only one day prior to that meeting, offering virtually no opportunity for customer review and participation, CWA published a brief agenda, with no attachments, which only included a vague reference to the request to increase customer rates.
CHESTER, PA
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY

