ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen Park, IL

Principal At Queen Of Martyrs Fired Despite Protest From Parents, Students

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKwea_0eGjrCL100

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill (CBS) — A southwest suburban Catholic school principal has been fired for defying the archdiocese mask mandate.

Jacob “Doc” Mathius had been on leave from Queen of Martyrs in Evergreen Park since last week.

The move prompted two days of protests by parents and students. Mathius said the conditions set for his return were unreasonable, so he was terminated.

In a letter to families of  Queen of Martyrs, Father Martin Maren confirmed discussions with Mathius and hoped “we could agree on a path forward that would enable him to return as principal of Queen of Martyrs School.”

The letter said “I told him I would welcome him back but that, in my view, he needed to take some fair and reasonable steps that would repair the breach his actions created in our parish and school community, as well as with our sister schools in the Archdiocese.”

Maren added “I am greatly disappointed to say he declined and as a result, will not be returning to our school.”

Families of Queen of Martyrs staged protests calling for Mathius’ return when he was placed on administrative leave earlier this month, after announcing masks would be optional at the school, even though the Archdiocese is still requiring masks at all Chicago area Catholic schools.

“I am saddened, as I trust you are, by his decision. I am sure you can understand that it is not possible for an organization to employ someone who will not abide by rules that apply to all. That is a lesson we teach our children, and it also applies to adults,” Maren said.

View this document on Scribd

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago-area high school students stage walkout after principal tells them to mask up for class or leave

CHICAGO - A group of high school students in the Chicago area walked out of class Monday after being told they had to wear masks to attend class. The walkout came after Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
CHICAGO, IL
KMPH.com

Parents and students protest mask mandates in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Parents and students of Redbank Elementary School in Clovis protested the mandate of wearing masks on Friday. California dropped the indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people earlier this week but masks are still required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, at settings like buses, hospitals, and schools.
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evergreen Park, IL
Evergreen Park, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Society
Evergreen Park, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
KMPH.com

Parents and students protest over K-12 school mask mandates throughout the Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. — Mask mandate protests are happening throughout the Central Valley after indoor mask mandates expired statewide earlier this week for those who are vaccinated. Most Central Valley school districts continue to follow state orders that require students to wear a mask in K-12 school settings. Yosemite High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Catholic Schools#Protest#Queen Of Martyrs School#Archdiocese
Pioneer Press

St. Paul district nixes more learn-from-home days despite teacher, parent support

St. Paul Public Schools for now has decided against scheduling more “digital learning days,” in which students attend school from home on district-issued iPads. The district hosted a survey on its website last month to solicit input on a plan to add as many as five digital days to the second-semester calendar in place of in-person instruction.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ABC7 Chicago

Former CPS administrators charged in additional fraud at North Side school took $250K, feds say

CHICAGO -- Seven months after the feds first leveled charges against the former principal of a North Side elementary school, prosecutors on Wednesday alleged yet another scam there and revealed charges against two additional ex-administrators. Former Brennemann Elementary School Assistant Principal Jennifer McBride and former school business manager William Jackson...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KKTV

WATCH: Students protest the firing of a superintendent for a Colorado school district

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A large Colorado school district is in the national spotlight after four members of the school board voted to fire their superintendent. The decision came on Friday during a Douglas County school board meeting, with allegations that four members of the school board met in private prior to the decision. The alleged private meeting is against Colorado law. The board eventually voted 4-3 on Friday to terminate Superintendent Corey Wise.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
WGN TV

District 300 parents, students meet in protest of school’s mask enforcement

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Anger over school mask mandates is reaching a boiling point in the northern suburbs. Dozens of District 300 parents and students protested the school’s decision to keep the mask mandate in place ahead of Tuesday’s school board meeting in Algonquin. The demonstration comes as most of the district’s thousands of students were back in their classrooms Tuesday with their masks on.
ALGONQUIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Queen Of Martyrs Principal Placed On Leave After Defying Archdiocese Mask Mandate; Many Parents Want Him Back; ‘He Basically Fell On The Sword For Our Kids’

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (CBS) — The principal of Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, after announcing masks would be optional at the school, even though the Archdiocese is still requiring masks at all Chicago area Catholic schools. Many parents and students joined forces after learning principal Jacob “Doc” Mathius had been placed on leave, demanding he be reinstated. “We want Doc back here at Queen of Martyrs immediately,” said Andrew Tourville, parent of a preschooler at Queen of Martyrs, joining a strong show of support for Mathius outside the school Tuesday afternoon. The rally,...
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy