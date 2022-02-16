POSTGAME NOTEBOOK: Caps 4, Preds 1

Philipp Grubauer stands tall in net, but Kraken can't shut down Calgary's attack, fall 2-1 to Flames. As Seattle captain Mark Giordano returned to Calgary for the first time (regular season) since he became a member of the Kraken, his team was hoping to end the Flames' eight-game win streak. Unfortunately, it was not to be. Seattle was able to withstand the home team's speedy offensive attack that sustained through all 60 minutes of play, in no small part thanks to the play of Philipp Grubauer; and Calle Jarnkrok shot a puck past Jacob Markstrom in the first period, but that wasn't enough. Seven-and-a-half minutes into the final frame, just three minutes after massive saves by Grubauer on Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm scored off a rebound to ultimately seal a Flames 2-1 win.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO