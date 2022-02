The Northwest Icemen rounded out the regular season last week with losses to Ashland and Amery. The local skaters were playing at Stevens Point in another tough matchup Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 boys hockey playoffs. The Panthers, ranked sixth among Div. 1 teams and hailing from one of the state’s biggest schools, posted a 20-4 record this winter while winning the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

