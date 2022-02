GRANGEVILLE - On Sunday February 13, at around 10:15 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a call about two vehicles that were stuck in the snow on the 279 Road. The caller, Justin Dreadfulwater, advised his uncle Charlie Dreadfulwater had gone out about three hours earlier and had not returned. He went looking for him and became stuck too.

