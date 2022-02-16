ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

The Yalie Ep 7: How Yale’s Leave of Absence Policy Leaves Students Without a Choice

By Dante Motley
Yale Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff Reporter & Staff Reporter & Staff Producer & Contributing Reporter. Tune in to...

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

Yale extends test-optional policy for 2022-23 admissions

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced on Feb. 16 that it will not require standardized test scores from applicants during the 2022-23 admissions cycle. The office attributed this policy to continued difficulties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, making this the third year in which Yale will conduct a test-optional admissions cycle due to the pandemic. All of Yale’s Ivy League peers have suspended test requirements for the next round of applications. Harvard University and Cornell University have extended this policy through students enrolling in the fall of 2026 and the fall of 2024, respectively. Over 1,800 colleges in the United States will not require test scores for students planning to enroll during the fall of 2022, and the University of California system permanently did away with standardized testing in November.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Salovey unveils committee to assess Yale’s gift policy

University President Peter Salovey announced on Friday the formation of a committee to review Yale’s gift policy and suggest reforms to safeguard academic freedom. The committee is made up of five faculty members and three senior administrative officials. It will be chaired by Julia Adams, a professor of sociology, and will complete its work by the end of the spring semester, according to Salovey. According to Salovey’s email, the committee will be charged with reviewing Yale’s current gift acceptance procedures and recommending potential modifications to them. He noted that the committee will make recommendations as to how to communicate relevant policies to the faculty as well as to how a faculty member can voice concerns about specific gifts. Still, it is not clear whether the committee will have the power to alter Yale’s policy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale Students Go On Blind Dates

On Valentines Day weekend eight Yale students were coupled into four pairs for a filmed, blind date hosted by the WKND desk of the YDN. […]
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

EDITORIAL: Goodbye, Dean Chun

After two of the college’s most trying years, Yale College is in desperate need of a dean who prioritizes student welfare. It was announced on Jan. 27 that Dean Marvin Chun will step down to return to his work in his cognitive neuroscience laboratory. We hope his replacement will work towards reassessing the priorities of the Yale administration.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Leave Of Absence#College#Blue Dot Sessions
Yale Daily News

Yale establishes Learning Council to modernize employee training processes

After using a Yale-specific Training Management System for over 20 years, the University is currently reviewing options to modernize its system to provide and track training and career development programs for Yale employees. Jane Savage, associate vice president of union-Management and strategic initiatives, told the News that the University has...
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Yale School of Medicine launches program to recruit recent PhD’s from minority groups

A new program at the Yale School of Medicine will provide postdoctoral researchers from underrepresented groups with mentorship and training as they transition into academia. With applications slated to open in March, the Science Fellows program plans to welcome its first cohort later this year. As many of the researchers will transition into new roles at the School of Medicine, the program intends to foster diversity among the school’s faculty. The program will initially recruit a cohort of three recent graduates from doctorate or MD/Ph.D. programs who come from groups traditionally underrepresented in scientific research, including those who identify as African-American, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous, Pacific-Islander, LGBTQ+, disabled or as women.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Yale business center hosts inaugural Clean Energy Conference

The inaugural Yale Clean Energy Conference will bring together minds from various fields to take an interdisciplinary approach to discussions surrounding energy in the realms of justice, finance, technology, policy and careers. The Center for Business and Environment at Yale and Yale School of Management will debut Yale’s Clean Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Yale Daily News

Two New Haven-born Yalies take over as Ward 1 co-chairs

Kiana Flores ’25 and Simon Bazelon ’25, both Yale students born and raised in New Haven, will become Ward 1’s co-chairs on the Democratic Town Committee, or DTC, after an uncontested run. As co-chairs, Flores and Bazelon are responsible for mobilizing local Democratic voters and endorsing candidates...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Yale Daily News

Students push for Persons with Disabilities Cultural Center

Advocates for people with disabilities are working alongside University administrators with the aim of creating a cultural center for students living with disabilities. If established, a disability cultural house would become Yale’s fifth cultural center and the first in 29 years. The push for the creation of a new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

YEO: Marriage is not dead

“Yale Men” was a completely foreign concept to me, until I had dinner with a friend a few weeks ago. “Yale Men”, she complained, “are all the things you don’t want them to be. Flakey, lacking commitment…”. We are in an era where an...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Yale Daily News

Social media post leads Yale scientist to long COVID discovery

The key to better understanding long COVID — a condition that afflicts 10 percent of COVID-19 survivors — may lie in unexpected sources: Twitter and Facebook, which allows scientists to interact with patients in real-time. Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular and developmental biology at the...
INTERNET
New Haven Register

Yale professor taking leave because burnout loomed. Here’s what to watch for

NEW HAVEN — Laurie Santos could see it coming, the potential for burnout even while loving her work. As a psychology professor at Yale University, famous for teaching the most popular course in Yale history, “Psychology and the Good Life,” she knew the signs. So Santos, who also is head of Silliman College and host of “The Happiness Lab” podcast, is taking a year’s leave from Yale.
Yale Daily News

Yale students advise state officials on engaging marginalized communities in climate change resilience tactics

Public participation in Connecticut’s response to the climate crisis is not accessible to members of marginalized communities across the state, according to a new report from a team of researchers that includes two Yale students. In the report, titled “Community-Centered Climate Resilience in Connecticut,” Trinidad Kechkian ENV ’22 and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers develop model system for the study of Alzheimer’s

Yale researchers recently confirmed the role of microglial cells, a specific type of cell within the nervous system, in maintaining the health of the human brain. In a paper published on Jan. 20, Yale researchers within the department of genetics at the Yale School of Medicine, or YSM, discuss the role of microglial cells in removing amyloid plaques that can potentially cause inflammation in the brain and are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Bilal Cakir, a postdoctoral associate in the department of genetics at YSM, and Yoshiaki Tanaka, a former postdoctoral associate at Yale and current professor at the University of Montreal, are the co-first authors of the study. In-Hyun Park, associate professor of genetics at YSM, is the principal investigator.
SCIENCE
Yale Daily News

Organizers prepare for Graduate Conference in Religion and Ecology

Organizers are preparing for Yale Divinity School’s sixth annual Graduate Conference in Religion and Ecology, which will explore the intersection between nature, theology and healing. The conference will take place on Feb. 25 on Zoom, with the theme “New Seeds, Strong Roots: Environmental Hope, Healing, and Restoration.” Co-coordinators Claire...
RELIGION
Yale Daily News

URGENT: Your Missed Covid Test

Dear Nameless Yale Student We Only Know You by Your MyChart NetID Login,. It seems as of early this morning, like around 4:37am, you haven’t gotten your routine COVID test. I write to inform you that you will be personally — and respectfully — drop kicked by Dean Marvin Chun if you don’t comply. If you have already made up your missed test today, you can disregard this email, but know that we don’t make mistakes and we also don’t believe you. If you haven’t, haul your ass to York St. or Commons or wherever the fuck you want to get your damn test. You’re overdue by 6 minutes, and if you don’t complete your test within the next 15 seconds, we’re going to sue you in a court of law for violently violating our Community Compact. You will also be locked out of the gates of Yale and thrown into the gates of Hell, which is marked Lanman-Wright Hall from the outside. If you become a repeat offender, campus security and Chief Ronnell Higgins will be forced to escort you out of Connecticut and send you back to wherever you came from. Even if you live in Connecticut, your Connecticut resident status will be revoked, and you will be reassigned to Massachusetts, home of John Harvard.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Nation’s longest-running environmental charter school breaks new ground in climate education

The 10th-grade curriculum at Common Ground Charter High School in New Haven, Connecticut is anything but common. Students in Rebecca Van Tassell’s 10th-grade Environmental Science class are making electric-powered cars — researching materials and turning in their sketched designs by the end of class. They describe their plans, which will repurpose materials from their homes. One student’s car will use CD-ROM disks for wheels, while another car will be fashioned from a hot glue gun. Student Jackelian Brown will draw pieces on cardboard, then assemble them and paint on headlights to make her car. Her classmate Jayden Carty considers where to place his battery — on the top or bottom of the chassis. A student nearby said that they will “draw stuff and make it work.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

In the shadow of Bouchet: an interview with Ferentz Lafargue

On the tall walls of Saybrook College’s dining hall hangs the portrait of Edward A. Bouchet, class of 1874. The portrait, first displayed to the Saybrook community on Oct. 9, 2020, is the first of a person of color to hang in the dining hall in the college’s 89-year history and comes after the Saybrook renovation in 2001 that created a new entry named for the Yale alum.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Dr. Dorceta Taylor speaks on Dr. King’s environmental justice activism

On Friday, Dorceta Taylor ENV ’85 GRD ’88 GRD ’91, senior associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Yale School of the Environment, presented on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s environmental justice activism and the importance of an intersectional perspective on environmental studies to a lecture hall full of Yale students, faculty and other community members.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy