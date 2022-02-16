ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Blazing their own path

By Matt Goisman
Harvard Health
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the sixth annual Sophomore Convocation on Feb. 10, the newest members of the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) were reminded that the opportunities to learn – and to find their future career paths – extends beyond the classroom. Every experience in a student club...

seas.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

 

Daily Iowan

Black UI student and alums pave their own paths in business

Black students made up just 3.01 percent of those enrolled at the University of Iowa in fall 2021, meaning those pursuing business ventures often have to create their own paths to success. Andre Wright. Andre Wright, who graduated from the UI in 2005 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harvard Health

The Purpose of a Finance Professor

Alex Edmans is Professor of Finance at London Business School. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in Financial Management. My paper, The Purpose of a Finance Professor (forthcoming in Financial Management), is a write-up of a keynote speech that I gave at the Financial Management Association 2021 Annual Meeting. I decided to give a keynote on an unusual topic because I believe that the academic finance profession has the potential to be uniquely purposeful due to four characteristics—the freedom to take risks and work on what we’re passionate about, the loyalty to our profession rather than just our institution, the collaborative nature of the creation and dissemination of knowledge, and the magnitude of our potential impact. However, what the profession currently values, and its current social norms, are significant barriers to the fulfilment of this potential. The goal of the talk, and the accompanying article, is to highlight the special features of our profession that we often take for granted and ignore, and propose ideas to make it not only more impactful and relevant, but also more collegial and fun.
EDUCATION
Harvard Health

Reaching new heights

As a two-time national rock climbing champion, Jesse Grupper knows all about the limits of human mobility and biomechanics. Not everyone possesses the strength, coordination and flexibility required to achieve such heights. For those recovering from stroke, even performing everyday tasks of daily living can be a challenge. In his...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Health

Extension School grad returns as program director

For years, Lindi von Mutius has had a passion for the environment and global sustainability. After graduating in 2005 as Harvard Extension’s first master’s degree candidate in the Environmental Management program, von Mutius took what she learned and turned her passion into action. She has held senior roles with the World Bank, Association for the Protection of the Environment in Cairo, German Ministry of Economics and Energy in D.C., Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club, and Trust for Public Land. On Feb. 1, von Mutius returned to the Extension School as its director for the Sustainability and Global Development Practice programs.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Education
Harvard Health

Stephen L. Ball ’10 joins Harvard Law School as dean of students

Stephen L. Ball ’10 has been appointed Harvard Law School’s new dean of students, starting March 7. He returns to Harvard from his most recent role at Wells Fargo, where as a senior vice president and strategy lead, his work has recently focused on advancing their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Health

Animal Magnetism

Our neighbors in the animal kingdom have always fascinated, confused, and inspired us. Through research and observation, we can better understand them and ourselves. A team of researchers from Nicholas Bellono’s lab has discovered how the trigger system of jellyfish and sea anemones stinging works on a molecular level.
WILDLIFE
Harvard Health

Penny Pritzker ’81 elected next senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation

Penny Pritzker ’81 will become the Harvard Corporation’s senior fellow, succeeding William F. Lee ’72, the University announced today. A former U.S. secretary of commerce and Cabinet member, civic and business leader, nonprofit trustee, and philanthropist, Pritzker has served on the Corporation since 2018. She was elected by her Corporation colleagues to become senior fellow as of July 1, 2022.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Health

Too soon to lift mask mandates for most elementary schools in U.S., study finds

Boston, MA – Before lifting mask mandates in elementary schools in the U.S., local COVID-19 case rates should be far below current rates to avoid the risk of increased transmission among students, staff, and families, according to a study led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Health

Tracking the effects of high heels at work

Stilettos, pumps, kitten heels, or ballerina flats: shoes are both a practical necessity and a semi-serious passion for many people. Women know that they’re judged by their clothes, but even their choice of footwear influences how they’re perceived at the office, according to Sreedhari Desai, an associate professor of organizational behavior at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, who shared insights from research on the effects of what women wear at work in a discussion with Harvard Business School’s Max Bazerman on Wednesday. The event was sponsored by the Project on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.
BEAUTY & FASHION

