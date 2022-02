SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced four enhancements to InkForms, which provides users the unique ability to combine task management with digital training and knowledge content. The new features streamline the user experience and drive better operational efficiency by providing more options for delivering training and educational resources directly into operational checklists, and enabling users to take faster actions with the forms data they receive. These enhancements make it easier for employees to gain knowledge in the flow of work, and boosts operational efficiency for both employees and managers.

