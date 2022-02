The Miami Dolphins are set to have more than $60 million cap space this year and that is one of the highest amounts in the NFL but they could have more. Finding spending money is important if the Dolphins are hoping to revamp their offensive line, their running backs unit, their wide receiver unit, and still add to the defensive side of the ball. Miami will probably need $10 to $15 million to sign their draft class later this year.

