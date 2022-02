EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (CBS) — The principal of Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, after announcing masks would be optional at the school, even though the Archdiocese is still requiring masks at all Chicago area Catholic schools. Many parents and students joined forces after learning principal Jacob “Doc” Mathius had been placed on leave, demanding he be reinstated. “We want Doc back here at Queen of Martyrs immediately,” said Andrew Tourville, parent of a preschooler at Queen of Martyrs, joining a strong show of support for Mathius outside the school Tuesday afternoon. The rally,...

EVERGREEN PARK, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO