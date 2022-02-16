5 Platformer Games for People Who Hate Them

The Nintendo eShop was originally launched the same year as the Nintendo 3DS in 2011. The eShop was the successor to the Wii Shop Channel and DSi Shop, both of which have since been discontinued. Sadly, the Nintendo eShop will be following in their footsteps, at least for the 3DS and Wii U consoles. As of March 2023, the Nintendo eShop will close for the 3DS and Wii U. The consoles that will be affected include the Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Wii U Basic, and Wii U Deluxe. The discontinuation of the eShop on the 3DS and Wii U does not affect Nintendo Switch players. The eShop for the Switch will continue to operate as normal.
