5 Platformer Games for People Who Hate Them

Accessibility in gaming has been gaining more and more traction over the last decade. While there isn’t much of a debate on whether or not videogames developers would do good to add ways to accommodate for differently-abled gamers, such as thinking about modes for color blind players or close captioning the game whenever possible and so on, there has been a bit of a debate when it comes to games difficulty levels. Should difficulty be considered when speaking about accessibility? Is it an imperative that every game caters to every single demographic? Will there ever be a game that is 100% accessible to everyone? The reality is that these questions will invariably fall into the realm of the rhetoric, since the variables from one person to the next are as infinite as they can be.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO