Basketball

Some weird stuff, some not, at girls tournament

By COURTSIDE Collin Scheel
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 2 days ago

And neither should you be. But this space is for words that may or may not be true, or may or may not be laced with opinions. So I’ll just say it: This new rankings system is shaking out weird. The girls basketball state tournament is this week...

kmvt

CSI earns the sweep of Salt Lake on Sophomore Night

The reigning 4A state champion Blackfoot Broncos stopped by the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday to show support for one of their own. Kimberly rallies past Buhl to book ticket to district championship. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kimberly rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, to beat...
KIMBERLY, ID
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Nelson named to all-star team

St. Maries High School senior Tristan Nelson was named to the 19th annual Idaho High School All-Star basketball game March 12 at North Idaho College. The game features seniors from the Boise metro area against a team of seniors made up of players from the rest of the state. The...
SAINT MARIES, ID
State
Idaho State
KTVB

Boise State basketball: Definition of a trap game

There’s something about playing at Air Force that drives Boise State crazy. It’s the Falcons’ deliberate, back-cutting style of play. It’s the atmosphere in one of the Mountain West’s smallest gyms. It’s the way Air Force can get the Broncos out of rhythm in the middle of the conference season. Boise State has won four straight over Air Force, but they were all in ExtraMile Arena (including the two-game series last year). The last two times the Broncos have been in Colorado Springs, they’ve lost. Is this a trap game, or what? Let’s remember this, though: in 2017, Boise State set a school-record by raining 20 three-pointers on the Falcons and won in Clune Arena 98-70, at the time the most points the Broncos had scored in a Mountain West game. Every once in a while they can go unconscious down there.
BOISE, ID
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
FanSided

Five Chiefs who have played their last game in Kansas City

We are exactly one month away from the start of the 2022 NFL league year, and, in turn, it is time to ramp up analysis and speculation on what will happen to the Kansas City Chiefs roster through free agency. This year’s free agency class in Kansas City carries with it the weight of nostalgia, as it is highlighted by 16 members of the Super Bowl 54 championship roster. The business of the NFL has always been cutthroat to those within, but in a moment like this, fans can feel its harsh nature, first-hand, as well.
NFL
#Prairie#Lapwai
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Knights come up short in district championship

Five days after staving off Wallace to clinch the SIC title, the Lakeside girls basketball team was again thrown into a critical matchup with the Miners. Down one after the first quarter of the district championship game Feb. 10, Coach Chris Dohrman’s team took a one-point lead of its own into the halftime break.
HIGH SCHOOL
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Jacks thumped at Lapwai

If St. Maries’ boys basketball team was looking for a jolt going into its district tournament, it got one last week at Lapwai. But maybe not to the extent it would have liked. The Wildcats handed St. Maries its third loss as it hit nine three-point shots in the...
SAINT MARIES, ID
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Brown hits half-century mark in Wallace win

At home or on the road, it didn’t matter for Lakeside’s boys basketball team. Vander Brown made sure of that. The junior guard scored 50 points to go with eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals Feb. 11 as his team cruised past league opponent Wallace at Ron Miller Court, and scored 39 points Monday at Wallace to lead the Knights to a perfect, 4-0 Scenic Idaho Conference record.
WALLACE, ID
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Girls team ends season on Orofino loss

The St. Maries girls basketball team was within three points after the first quarter of a district loser-out game with Orofino Feb. 8. Forty-nine turnovers later, the Lumberjacks’ season ended on a 12-61 loss. “Too many turnovers, not enough shots,” Coach Gary Krumheuer said. “The first quarter was played...
OROFINO, ID
406mtsports.com

Montana State men schedule makeup game with Southern Utah for March 1

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team plans to make up its postponed game against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. March 1 at Worthington Arena, the school announced Tuesday. The game was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 15, but COVID-19 protocols within the Thunderbirds’ program pushed...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana men fall to Idaho, drop 4th game out of last 6 contests

The Montana Grizzlies again ran into trouble on a visit to the state of Idaho, as the Griz men's basketball team fell to the Vandals 82-76 on Thursday evening in Moscow, Idaho. Coming off of a win over Weber State, Idaho (7-18, 4-11 Big Sky Conference) kept that momentum going...
MOSCOW, ID
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Wrestlers at districts Saturday

The St. Maries wrestling team is set to compete in the district 1-2 championships this weekend at Clearwater Valley High School. Going into this weekend’s action, St. Maries took a group of wrestlers to the Lake City JV tournament Feb. 12 and came away with five podium finishes. Jerrett...
SAINT MARIES, ID
kmvt

Declo falls in 2A opener to Grangeville

KUNA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing by 17 at halftime and falling to Grangeville,. 58-38 in the opening round of the 2A state tournament. Kadence Spencer had a solid game for the Hornets, with 16 points and seven rebounds. Leading the Bulldogs, Camden...
KUNA, ID

