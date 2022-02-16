ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sound Off 2-16-22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best of the Best of Sound Off for February 16, 2022. Keith Pompey Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 2-16-22 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports...

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady reacts to his wife Gisele and daughter twinning in adorable snap

Tom Brady showered his wife Gisele Bündchen's Instagram comments with heart emojis after she posted an adorable snap of herself with their daughter Vivian. The new picture, which the supermodel shared on Sunday, showed her daughter planting a kiss on her cheek while the pair rode on horseback in front of a scenic backdrop.
NFL
The Spun

Video: LeBron’s Reaction To National Anthem Is Going Viral

Another year, another viral moment during the NBA All-Star Game national anthem. Back in 2018, Fergie performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Video of the league’s best players reacting to the national anthem performance went viral on social media. Tonight’s national anthem was performed by Ohio...
NBA
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Esports
Sports
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

NBC Swipes Reboot of Classic ABC Show

Another classic network series is getting revived, but this time not on its original network. NBC is reportedly developing a new take on Life Goes On, which originally aired on ABC from 1989 to 1993. The series joins a growing trend of shows shuffling between networks and platforms. Life Goes...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Joe Rogan podcast vanishes from Spotify

The Joe Rogan Experience disappeared from Spotify on Monday morning, with users unable to access it from the streaming giant’s website, iPhone app and Android app.It is not clear why the hugely popular podcast was down, though it comes amid controversy surrounding Spotify’s flagship show.The show also briefly disappeared on Friday, with Spotify blaming technical issues. The Independent has contacted Spotify for more information on the latest outage.The online streaming service secured exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast last year in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.Several high profile artists recently pulled their music from Spotify,...
CELEBRITIES

