HUNTSVILLE, Texas — It was another game that came down to the wire between the Wildcats and Bearkats but it was Sam Houston who came away with the 75-71 win in overtime. Abilene Christian executed their defense to perfection down the stretch in regulation, forcing a turnover and getting fouled with just 12 seconds left. Damien Daniels sank two free throws to put the Wildcats up by three but Savion Flagg tied the game with a three at the top of the key to send it to overtime.

ABILENE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO