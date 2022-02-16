Another Top Pick This Week:

Amazon has just dropped a new trailer for their latest original documentary, Lucy and Desi, directed by multi-hyphenate actress and comedian Amy Poehler. The film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year to great reviews, focuses on the unlikely relationship — both on screen and off — shared by golden age TV personality Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, both real-life lovers and I Love Lucy co-stars. It examines the love they had for one another, and how their relationship led to Lucy, considered one of the most influential TV shows in Hollywood history. (If you saw WandaVision, you'll probably already know that Lucy inspired the first couple of episodes.) It's set to be released on March 4, exclusively on Prime Video.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO