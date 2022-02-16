3rd Thursday Artwalk in Moscow set for tomorrow

The Defence Secretary will travel to Moscow on Friday to meet his Russian counterpart in an attempt to quell the crisis on the Ukrainian border.The trip will follow the Prime Minister’s visits to Brussels and Warsaw on Thursday, where he insisted Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to “bully” eastern Europe as he warned the continent faced its biggest security crisis in decades.Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was involved in testy exchanges with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, with no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough being achieved following their meeting in Moscow.It comes as the Government confirmed preparations to allow the...

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO