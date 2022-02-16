ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Head-On Collison Today West of Dyersville, IA Seriously Injures 3

By Ken Peiffer
 3 days ago
3 people were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle accident just before 7am this morning 3 miles west of Dyersville, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year old Jacob Ahlers of Greeley, Iowa was eastbound on Highway 20 when his SUV went...

Blink and You’ll Miss These 16 Tiny Eastern Iowa Towns [GALLERY]

Ahhh, Iowa! We have a lovely state full of hard-working men and women. There's pride in the air and crops in the field when the season is right. One thing Iowa is also known for, though it's not boasted about, is the number of really really tiny towns. I mean, really tiny. Not only in terms of population but overall land space.
IOWA STATE
Dubuque Community School District Names Superintendent Finalists

Since November, the Dubuque Community School District Board of Education has been engaged in the process of selecting the district’s next Superintendent of Schools. The next superintendent will succeed Stan Rheingans, who will leave the district at the conclusion of the school year to become the new Chief Administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
DUBUQUE, IA
Elizabeth, Illinois Woman Killed in Vehicle Accident on Tuesday

A two-vehicle accident on Hiway 20 near Mitchell Road in Jo Daviess County, Illinois has killed a woman from Elizabeth, Illinois and injured a Galena, Illinois Man. According to the Jo Daviess Country Sheriff's Department, the accident happened around 5:15 pm on Tuesday February 15th. 67-year-old Kathleen R. McCall of Elizabeth was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, and collided with a vehicle driven by 57 year old Ronald J. Tippett of Galena, IL. McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. Tippett sustained serious injuries and was transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena and then transported to Univerisity of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital vie AirCare3. His condition is unknown at the time.
ELIZABETH, IL
Iowa Department of Natural Resources Hopes to Sell 850-Acre Resort [PHOTOS]

The state of Iowa is ready to cut bait on a gigantic resort it paid more than $90 million to create less than two decades ago. Honey Creek Resort, located on Lake Rathbun in Moravia, opened back in 2008. According to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is behind the 850-acre resort that had a price tag of $60 million, mostly tax-exempt bonds. The Iowa Legislature paid $33 million more to cover outstanding bonds before Delaware North began managing the property in 2016. That's a whole lot of money to make up, and things haven't panned out as hoped.
IOWA STATE
Craft a Bowl To Donate to the NE Iowa Food Bank

An annual event, Hearst Center For The Arts in Cedar Falls is hosting a day for anyone to craft a bowl in clay. Build a bowl for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and donate it!. An article in The Courier about the event to benefit The Northeast Iowa Food Bank's Empty Bowls campaign says that this is the 12th Annual event through Hearst Center For The Arts, that has helped families in need that the NEIFB serves.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Over 300 Iowans Missing as State Relaunches Missing Person Site

What happened to my loved one? It's unthinkable for most, but unfortunately reality for families every single day. Here in Iowa, over 300 people are currently missing. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has announced the relaunch of a website in the hopes of locating them. And they need help with one vital piece in the search for most.
IOWA STATE
59% Of Iowa Residents Want Corn Featured On The State Flag

A lot of people fly flags with pride and honor. Whether that's the American flag, a flag representing a branch of the military, a state flag, a flag with a sports team on it, or maybe even a radio station flag. Whatever flag(s) you fly, you normally don't get a chance to change the design of that flag or give input on a design change.
IOWA STATE
Longtime Dubuque, Iowa Fire Chief Retiring

Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines will retire on March 31, 2022, after nearly 37 years of service with the Dubuque Fire Department. He has served as fire chief since August of 2014. “Rick brought the attitude, work ethic, knowledge, and leadership qualities that have taken the Dubuque Fire Department to...
DUBUQUE, IA
Phil Gave His Prediction Now Iowa Climatologist Gives His

If you were thinking this was a very cold January, you are not wrong. Statewide, January saw colder than normal temperatures and some parts even saw above-average snowfall. State Climatologist Justin Glisan spoke with KQWC about this month’s temperature data. We were five degrees below average across the state...
IOWA STATE
