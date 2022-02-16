ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

10 Best Cloud Storage Devices for Keeping Your Important Data Safe

By Douglas Helm
Popular Mechanics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud storage is one of the most convenient and secure ways to back up your critical files and data. Cloud storage also clears up tons of internal storage space on your devices. However, there is one downside: paying the fees associated with most cloud storage options. Although these seem like a...

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

The best photo cleaner apps to keep your storage clear

We all take a lot of photos and sometimes it comes time to clean up. Here are the best photo cleaner apps for Android. Smartphones make for excellent cameras and storage for memes. Eventually, you end up with a ton of images on your device. Some people end up with duplicates of images on accident. Eventually, everyone starts thinking about offloading and cleaning up their photo collection. Luckily, it’s not terribly difficult to do. There are plenty of apps to backup your photos, delete duplicate files, and otherwise clean up your photo collection. Here are the best photo cleaner apps for Android.
CELL PHONES
BHG

6 Storage Products That Will Keep Your Crafts Organized

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We've heard from many of our readers that they picked up new craft hobbies during the pandemic, and now they're getting into more ambitious projects that require more supplies. Whether you've started knitting a temperature blanket or you're mastering one of our easy sewing projects, it's helpful to have a designated storage space for all your craft supplies. And while I love looking at Pinterest craft rooms as much as the next person, it's not a realistic storage solution for most of us.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Internal Storage#Storage System
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Press

Talend Wins Best Cloud Data Management Solution Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend, a global leader in data integration and data governance, announced today that it was named winner of Best Cloud Data Management Solution in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, the Cloud Awards. The honor recognizes Talend Data Fabric for its innovative, low/no-code approach to data integration and data governance at scale.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Best flash drives of 2022: USB memory sticks for all your data storage needs

The best flash drives are hardly obsolete. Even in the shadow fast and compact SSDs that are much cheaper than before, flash drives – also known as memory sticks – still have their place in the world. And, they continue to serve their purpose of keeping your files portable without forcing you to spend $100 / £100 or more.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Digital photo storage: 6 ways to keep your photos safe in case of an emergency

This story is part of Road Trip 2020, CNET's series on how we're preparing now for what could come next. When a natural disaster hits and your possessions are lost or destroyed, people sometimes offer the phrase "things can be replaced" as comfort. This is true to some extent -- you can easily buy furniture, curtains and kitchen appliances again. But losing photographs? Devastating. Even more so if all you had were prints of your family's old pictures.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
yankodesign.com

Best storage solutions to perfectly organize + de-clutter your home

If you’re an independent millennial who recently moved out of their family home and into their own, then a major issue that you may be dealing with almost every day…is space constraint! Our modern millennial homes have many virtues, but one thing they lack is space! Space constraint is something most of us end up dealing with every day. Smart storage solutions can be lifesavers in such tricky and compact situations. And to make your lives easier, we’ve curated a whole collection of storage solutions that come in the form of furniture designs that, to be honest, are going to completely organize your home! Not only do these products comfortably store your belongings, but they’re also perfect for displaying those special items that you don’t feel like shutting away in a dusty cabinet. From a crafty bed with an overhead storage space to a tree-inspired bamboo bookcase – these innovative storage and display solutions are the additions your home needs!
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Keep Your Clips to Yourself With These Local Storage Security Cameras

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Benefits of a Security Camera With Local Storage Best Indoor Security Cameras With Local Storage Best Video Doorbell With Local Storage Best Outdoor Security Cameras With Local Storage Catching intruders in the act is one of the many specialties of today’s best security cameras. While catching them on video certainly helps, just having a security camera up and visible is a preventative measure that could dissuade potential criminals. Video doorbells are perfect examples of this, which...
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy