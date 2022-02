Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Buffett and bitcoin, KYC in crypto, and Binance’s latest woes. Is Warren Buffett a crypto bro now? That’s the tendentious conclusion some have made after noticing that Berkshire Hathaway now had a $1 billion stake in Nubank, the Brazilian neobank whose shares have struggled since its December IPO. Buffett once said bitcoin was “rat poison squared”; Nubank’s investment arm allows customers to invest in crypto ETFs, but it doesn’t offer crypto trading. So is Buffett softening on crypto? More like warming up to fintech. And the investor you ought to be paying attention to at Berkshire is Todd Combs, anyway.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO