As the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development continues work in and around Bossier City, traffic gets a little "iffy" at times. One of those occasions will occur tonight as the inside lane of the I-20 westbound overpass of Airline Drive in Bossier Parish will be closed from 9:00 pm tonight, February 15, until 6:00 am tomorrow morning, February 16, to allow contractors to make repairs to the guardrail.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO