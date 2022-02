The following post is written by Obrenka G. Thompson-Clayborn, MPH, program associate at AIDS United. In 2015, I began my journey of obtaining my master’s in Public Health. While in graduate school, I met one of my closest friends. While determining where I would make my mark in public health, I began to volunteer and conduct research in the community. Attending community events, leading focus groups and becoming a community resource to those who looked like me felt like home. Working in community allowed me to understand that our communities are not suffering because they don’t have the answers to the questions to fix their community, but rather because they lack the resources and societal understanding of their worth to accomplish them.

