ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Pre-Birkie Skiers On a Normal Birkie

By Photos by Frank Zufall
APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen skiers who participated in the Feb. 12 Pre-Birkie Race from...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
APG of Wisconsin

Summer in a can

Outside lies winter, burying us in layers of white and gray. But like dandelion wine, lemon yellow in the dusty Mason jar beneath the basement stairs, is last year’s summer sunshine. Summer, canned. Pick a jar. Brush the dust off with your shirt sleeve, hold it up and peer inside the glass. Look! There we are: Bright sunshine and the detritus of a beach day lie strewn about us like so many artifacts, jutting half in and half out of the sand. A warm and rumpled towel; ice cream cone images stitched colorfully upon it here in this sunny place. Driftwood lies on the beach, children’s small footprints are all around and fairy towns made of pine bark and moss. Buckets, boats, squirt guns, footballs, flip flops, hats, oars, coolers, umbrellas. Sunburns, bug bites, splinters, unidentifiable rashes, hats. Each time we gather here we add a few things, lose a few things. Have a few fights, dole out a few hugs and a few tears, maybe true confessions, maybe whopper fish tales, always memories of summers before, and always our hearts are lighter.
LIFESTYLE
APG of Wisconsin

Hayward Lions to host 40th Pre-Birkie Saturday

The Hayward Lions Club will host their 40th annual Pre-Birkie Saturday, Feb. 12, starting and finishing at Birkie Ridge field 2.5 miles north of Seeley. In addition to serving as a training race for the American Birkebeiner and Kortelopet, the Lions Pre-Birkie raises funds for the variety of service projects and organizations the Hayward Lions Club supports.
HAYWARD, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Minong news

I know some people who actually like winter, cold and snow. Not me; it just makes me feel old. Someone suggested that maybe I should just get out in the snow and do something really fun and crazy and I’d feel better. With my luck, everybody might think I’d totally lost it and need to be put away! Sometimes old age can be a good excuse for questionable behavior, since you can’t regret what you can’t remember. However, I don’t think I’d better press my luck. Max may just be looking for a reason!
MINONG, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Redbery Books to host ‘Winter’s Children’ author Ryan Rodgers

Ryan Rodgers, a freelance writer and avid skier whose work has been published in Backpacker, The Sun, Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, Hamline, and Northern Wilds magazines, will appear at Redbery Books from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, to meet and greet fans and skiers and sign copies of his book, “Winter’s Children.”
WINTER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Birkie Skiers#American
APG of Wisconsin

Editor Viewpoint: How to (not) train like a champ

When I was set to run my first-ever full marathon, I turned to a recommended book for a training regimen. That lasted about one day. I started following my own “plan” based on what I knew of my fitness levels. The plan became signing up for races, from 5Ks up to half-marathons, to train before the big day. I was too busy with work to hold myself accountable alone. Many of my friends said the only way they would run was during a zombie apocalypse.
WORKOUTS
APG of Wisconsin

Memory Lane: Our friends, the winter birds

It must have been midnight. I was suddenly awakened from a deep sleep by a strong masculine voice. “Call! Call! Call! Call!”. “Who? Who do I call?”I asked. After that, there was no more calling in the night and I went back to sleep. In the morning, I had time to think about the strange voice in the night. I think I know the answer to that mysterious, alarming call.
ANIMALS
APG of Wisconsin

Moose Lake News

The American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race is all set for this week. Many events are taking place starting this Wednesday and running throughout the rest of the week. Moose Lake and the Town of Round Lake have several volunteers helping with the many events, and the Round Lake Fire Department is also involved.
SPORTS
APG of Wisconsin

Sherman Snowshoe Shuffle attracts more than 80 participants

The annual Sherman Snowshoe Shuffle to support the volunteer emergency medical services of the Sherman Volunteer Fire Department, attracted more than 80 participants on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2002. The record number of snowshoers included a few runners but most walked the 5K trail in sub-zero weather.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Sports
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Dizzy and I am a bit of a klutz. I have this thing called CH, so I am a wobbly cat. I’m kinda like a kid’s toy in that I weeble and wobble and fall down sometimes. It won’t get any worse, but it also won’t get any better either. But I promise I am OK.
PETS
APG of Wisconsin

Spider Lake News

A while back, Jane Larson sent the link to the Minnesota DNR “eagle cam.” I signed up for the automatic updates. The most recent one shares the news that the eagle pair, “Harry and Nancy” have already begun preparing their nest for eggs. This would be a good time to follow this site if you are interested. You can either check it out every now and then, or sign up for automatic emails. Go to mndnr.gov/eaglecam.
HAYWARD, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Link’s Wild Safaris honored

MILWAUKEE – Jay Link and Link’s Wild Safaris was honored by the Wisconsin Safari Club as the “Outfitter of the Year” for 2022. “A true honor to be associated with such great people leading the way for global conservation & hunters rights. Really appreciate the award!” Link stated on his Facebook page following the award.
MILWAUKEE, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Class of 1964 donates to Railroad Park

SPOONER – In 1883 a little town was carved out of the rugged Northwestern Wisconsin wilderness, deep in the big timber country. It was the hub of four Northlines of the Omaha Railroad, known then as the Great Omaha X. In July of 1883 the Division was named Spooner,...
SPOONER, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Northwoods Humane Society

The Northwoods Humane Society is embraced by the American Birkebeiner through the Barkie Birkie race with the proceeds going to the NHS animals. Our thanks to Connie Meeks, who coordinates the event, and to her hearty team of volunteers. This is a high energy event — if you have not seen it before, make an effort to be downtown in Hayward on Feb. 24 at 9:30 a.m. to see the start and finish.
HAYWARD, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Exceptional Rodeo sign-ups are now open

SPOONER – The 68th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo will gallop into town July 7-9, and plans are now underway to organize the popular Exceptional Rodeo for special needs children. The Exception Rodeo will take place on July 7 prior to the first round of rodeo competition. Exceptional...
SPOONER, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Jack Broderson Findlay

Jack Broderson Findlay, age 90, of Herbster, WI passed away peacefully Sunday, February 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth, MN. He was born June 17, 1931, on a farm in Harlan, Iowa, the son of Forrest and Regina “Jennie” (Broderson) Findlay. Jack grew up on...
HERBSTER, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Dewey-LaFollette news

Kay Krentz and Connie Quam visited Gladys Knoop Tuesday. Karen Mangelsen called on Dixie and Chuck Andrea Friday afternoon. In observance of Valentine’s Day, a pancake breakfast was held during fellowship at Lakeview United Methodist Church Sunday morning. Terecia Zwart organized the meal, which included pancakes with strawberry, blueberry and chocolate toppings and syrup, fruit, sausages, baked egg cups, decorated mini cupcakes and chocolate candy. Helping her to make the pancakes and serve the food were Dennis Zwart, David Kraft and his sister and brother-in-law. A big thank-you to them for a delicious breakfast, and Christian love to all of you on this special day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy