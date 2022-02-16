ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The magic of moonlight

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a night before the full moon, but clouds are moving in later tonight and will hang around for a couple of days. Tonight’s Full Snow Moon is full enough, bright enough to light a trail. It’s time to go. I strap on snowshoes and jog...

Memory Lane: Our friends, the winter birds

It must have been midnight. I was suddenly awakened from a deep sleep by a strong masculine voice. “Call! Call! Call! Call!”. “Who? Who do I call?”I asked. After that, there was no more calling in the night and I went back to sleep. In the morning, I had time to think about the strange voice in the night. I think I know the answer to that mysterious, alarming call.
Summer in a can

Outside lies winter, burying us in layers of white and gray. But like dandelion wine, lemon yellow in the dusty Mason jar beneath the basement stairs, is last year’s summer sunshine. Summer, canned. Pick a jar. Brush the dust off with your shirt sleeve, hold it up and peer inside the glass. Look! There we are: Bright sunshine and the detritus of a beach day lie strewn about us like so many artifacts, jutting half in and half out of the sand. A warm and rumpled towel; ice cream cone images stitched colorfully upon it here in this sunny place. Driftwood lies on the beach, children’s small footprints are all around and fairy towns made of pine bark and moss. Buckets, boats, squirt guns, footballs, flip flops, hats, oars, coolers, umbrellas. Sunburns, bug bites, splinters, unidentifiable rashes, hats. Each time we gather here we add a few things, lose a few things. Have a few fights, dole out a few hugs and a few tears, maybe true confessions, maybe whopper fish tales, always memories of summers before, and always our hearts are lighter.
Minong news

I know some people who actually like winter, cold and snow. Not me; it just makes me feel old. Someone suggested that maybe I should just get out in the snow and do something really fun and crazy and I’d feel better. With my luck, everybody might think I’d totally lost it and need to be put away! Sometimes old age can be a good excuse for questionable behavior, since you can’t regret what you can’t remember. However, I don’t think I’d better press my luck. Max may just be looking for a reason!
Snow Moon
Redbery Books to host ‘Winter’s Children’ author Ryan Rodgers

Ryan Rodgers, a freelance writer and avid skier whose work has been published in Backpacker, The Sun, Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, Hamline, and Northern Wilds magazines, will appear at Redbery Books from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, to meet and greet fans and skiers and sign copies of his book, “Winter’s Children.”
THE BOOKWORM SEZ: Circus of Wonders: A Novel

It’s only fair, right? Things should be equal, and you both know it. Unilateralism, tit-for-tat, total equitability, and no favoritism, that’ll all keep the green-eyed monster at bay. Jealousy is no fun but you want what he got, and in the new novel “Circus of Wonders,” by Elizabeth Macneal, you’ll have it – or else.
Spider Lake News

A while back, Jane Larson sent the link to the Minnesota DNR “eagle cam.” I signed up for the automatic updates. The most recent one shares the news that the eagle pair, “Harry and Nancy” have already begun preparing their nest for eggs. This would be a good time to follow this site if you are interested. You can either check it out every now and then, or sign up for automatic emails. Go to mndnr.gov/eaglecam.
Northwoods Humane Society

The Northwoods Humane Society is embraced by the American Birkebeiner through the Barkie Birkie race with the proceeds going to the NHS animals. Our thanks to Connie Meeks, who coordinates the event, and to her hearty team of volunteers. This is a high energy event — if you have not seen it before, make an effort to be downtown in Hayward on Feb. 24 at 9:30 a.m. to see the start and finish.
Stone Lake news

This Saturday, Feb. 19, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Lions Hall: live music from local musicians Steve Trude, Steve Kozak, Gerald Hershey & High View and Beth Jandro, performing a variety of great music, including bluegrass, country, Americana, music from the ‘70s, Alison Krauss, originals, etc. This is a kids- and social distancing-friendly event with lots of room to move around. Dancing is always encouraged. Light refreshments served.
Link’s Wild Safaris honored

MILWAUKEE – Jay Link and Link’s Wild Safaris was honored by the Wisconsin Safari Club as the “Outfitter of the Year” for 2022. “A true honor to be associated with such great people leading the way for global conservation & hunters rights. Really appreciate the award!” Link stated on his Facebook page following the award.
Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Dizzy and I am a bit of a klutz. I have this thing called CH, so I am a wobbly cat. I’m kinda like a kid’s toy in that I weeble and wobble and fall down sometimes. It won’t get any worse, but it also won’t get any better either. But I promise I am OK.
Editor Viewpoint: How to (not) train like a champ

When I was set to run my first-ever full marathon, I turned to a recommended book for a training regimen. That lasted about one day. I started following my own “plan” based on what I knew of my fitness levels. The plan became signing up for races, from 5Ks up to half-marathons, to train before the big day. I was too busy with work to hold myself accountable alone. Many of my friends said the only way they would run was during a zombie apocalypse.
Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
