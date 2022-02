Many PlayStation fans missed it, but yesterday the PS4 got one of the best OG Xbox games. The original Xbox had some great exclusives. Across limited-time exclusives, console exclusives, and outright exclusivity, the original Xbox had games like Halo, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Jade Empire, Fable, Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic, and Jet Set Radio Future; some of the generation's best games that PS2 players missed out on. Right up there with these games is Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath, one of the OG Xbox's highest-rated exclusives which is now available on PS4. And unless you have a PlayStation Vita or are prepared to dig out your PS3, this is your only option on PlayStation to play the game.

